‘A new beginning in MCFR’: Marion County leaders sign $21 million contract for fire union

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - After eight months of negotiations, Marion County commissioners unanimously approved a more than $21 million contract with the county’s firefighters union.

Officials say state leaders have been having difficulty filling vacancies and retaining first responders.

“At this point in time we have to keep the people that we have here,” shared MCFR spokesperson James Lucas. “We will be successful because of this contract. It will retain people to stay here and not so much go out to other departments as well as attract new people to come here and have home-grown assets.”

The contract raises the starting pay for all positions, adds a loyalty incentive bonus, includes an annual 2% cost of living adjustment, and an annual 2% education incentive.

“The cost of living as we know after COVID has gone up substantially,” shared firefighter/engineer Rolin Boyd. “This is going to help and impact a lot of people with families. Everything’s good and the pay just needed to be a little bit better. Now with that being said, we’ll be able to retain our employees and not lose them to other larger agencies.”

Officials hope to recruit more people and ease the mandatory over-time they have required in the last six months. Officials say paramedics will receive an additional 3% increase starting October 1st.

“The overtime should be cut down,” shared Boyd. “It’s never a good time to be told you have to work when you’re ready to go home and see your family, and hopefully with the retention, we’ll be able to start seeing overtime start going away.”

Chief James Banta says the contract is one of the best the and his staff have worked on. The agreement will be valid for the next three years.

