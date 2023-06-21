Paige’s Kitchen: Stuffed Squash

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This recipe is great for several reasons. It is fast, easy and tasty. You will find secrets at the bottom of the recipe to make it even easier. The ingredients really highlight the versatility of zucchini. Enjoy!

(Serves 4)

Ingredients

2 medium zucchinis

1 Tbsp olive oil to taste

Salt + pepper

2/3 cup quinoa, dry (couscous or short grain rice works well)

1 + 1/3 cup water (to cook quinoa)

4 large swiss chard leaves ½ cup parmesan cheese

2 stems fresh rosemary

1/4 cup goat cheese

1/8 cup pine nuts

1/4 cup pomegranate arils (these are the little seeds) (dried cranberries works well)

Vinaigrette Dressing Ingredients

1/4 cup olive oil

2.5 Tbsp red wine vinegar

1/4 tsp honey

1/2 tsp Dijon mustard

1/2 tsp oregano, dried

1/2 tsp garlic powder to taste

Salt + pepper

Method of Preparation

1. Preheat the oven to 400F.

2. Slice the squash in half lengthwise and remove the seeds with a spoon. Brush the insides with a little olive oil, salt, and pepper. Place face-side up on a baking sheet. Cook in the oven for 20 minutes, until tender.

3. Tear or cut small the leaves of the swiss chard. Small dice the stems for a bright red look as well as flavor

4. Prepare the quinoa according to directions on the package.

5. When quinoa is cooked and still hot, fold in the swiss chard, parmesan cheese, nuts and mix. 6. Combine ingredients for the dressing, whisking it together in a bowl, add to the quinoa mix.

7. Fill the squash and return to the oven until the cheese browns. 8. Top with pomegranate and fresh rosemary for color and flavor.

RELATED: Paige’s Kitchen: Strawberry Basil Spritz

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.