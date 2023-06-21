Roads, Parks close in Marion County due to flooding, sandbags available

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Heavy rainfall has caused flooding across North Central Florida, it has caused a number of roads in Ocala to close. Sandbags are being offered to residents to protect their homes from the flood waters.

On Tuesday, Ocala Fire Rescue crews warned drivers to stay off the roads due to the floodwaters. The rainfall caused some roadways including Southwest 27th Avenue in Marion County to be shut down on Wednesday.

“We had an issue with the wall, with water coming down, coming inside,” said Kevin Reed, a resident. “We had water coming inside one of the rooms. We have over there at the church office and we just had to come over here and get a couple of sandbags so we can protect what god gave us.”

RELATED: Sinkholes open across North Central Florida amid heavy rainfall

Ocala Recreations and Parks Department also announced the closing of Tuscawilla Park because of flood damage. They warned residents to avoid the park due to possible sewage and chemicals that may be harmful to pets. They hope to clean the park and re-open by next week.

“Across from us here, the park is completely flooded over,” said Bill Rodriguez, the head of the Ocala Parks Division. “[Tuesday], it was one giant pond from Sanchez all the way over to the Art Park. Watula was not accessible at all, it was actually about two feet underwater.”

Four sandbag locations were opened in Marion County to assist with flooding on Wednesday and Thursday. The locations are open between noon and 6 p.m. on Wednesday and between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Thursday.

Marion County operations:

Martel Recycling Center: 296 SW 67th Ave, Ocala, FL

Belleview Sports Complex: 6501 SE 107th St. Belleview, FL

City of Ocala Municipal Government operations:

ED Crosley Recreation Center: 1510 NW 4th St. Ocala, FL

Jervey Gantt Park: 2200 SE 36th Ave. Ocala, FL

Sandbags can be used to prevent water intrusion during storms and severe weather. They can be placed in doorways, as well as driveway aprons, garage doors, and other areas around the home.

RELATED: Several Ocala parks close due to storm damage

The stations are available to City residents at no cost. Bags will be provided. Officials say the sites are self-serve with assistance as needed. Limit to 10 bags per resident.

For more information, call the City of Ocala Customer Service Office at 352-671-8465 or 352-629-2489.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.