Sandbag locations open in Marion County to assist with flooding

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Four sandbag locations will be open in Marion County to assist with flooding on Wednesday and Thursday.

The locations open between noon - 6 p.m. on Wednesday and between 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Thursday.

Marion County operations:

Martel Recycling Center: 296 SW 67th Ave, Ocala, FL

Belleview Sports Complex: 6501 SE 107th St. Belleview, FL

City of Ocala Municipal Government operations:

ED Crosley Recreation Center: 1510 NW 4th St. Ocala, FL

Jervey Gantt Park: 2200 SE 36th Ave. Ocala, FL

Sandbags can be used to prevent water intrusion during storms and severe weather. They can be placed in doorways, as well as driveway aprons, garage doors, and other areas around the home.

RELATED: Several Ocala parks close due to storm damage

These stations are available to City residents at no cost. Bags will be provided. Officials say the sites are self serve with assistance as needed.

Limit to 10 bags per resident.

For more information, call the City of Ocala Customer Service Office at 352-671-8465 or 352-629-2489.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.