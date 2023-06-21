Sandbag locations open in Marion County to assist with flooding

The locations open at noon on Wednesday and between 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Thursday.
The locations open at noon on Wednesday and between 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Thursday.(Marion County Operations)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Four sandbag locations will be open in Marion County to assist with flooding on Wednesday and Thursday.

The locations open between noon - 6 p.m. on Wednesday and between 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Thursday.

Marion County operations:

  • Martel Recycling Center: 296 SW 67th Ave, Ocala, FL
  • Belleview Sports Complex: 6501 SE 107th St. Belleview, FL

City of Ocala Municipal Government operations:

  • ED Crosley Recreation Center: 1510 NW 4th St. Ocala, FL
  • Jervey Gantt Park: 2200 SE 36th Ave. Ocala, FL

Sandbags can be used to prevent water intrusion during storms and severe weather. They can be placed in doorways, as well as driveway aprons, garage doors, and other areas around the home.

RELATED: Several Ocala parks close due to storm damage

These stations are available to City residents at no cost. Bags will be provided. Officials say the sites are self serve with assistance as needed.

Limit to 10 bags per resident.

For more information, call the City of Ocala Customer Service Office at 352-671-8465 or 352-629-2489.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family holds press conference demanding justice for AJ Owens
‘Justice for my daughter’: Family speaks after Ocala mother shot through door
A sinkhole in the parking lot of a Vitamin Shoppe in the Gaitway Plaza caused the store to...
‘They need to get it fixed’: Sinkhole prevents shoppers from entering Ocala business
A woman died Friday night after being run over at Ginnie Springs.
Woman dies after being run over at Ginnie Springs
Jonathon Segar, 31, suspect in deadly shooting
Williston Police locate man accused of killing mother of his child
The bones are believed to be five to six million-years-old.
Extinct elephant fossils discovered in Levy County

Latest News

Officials say the agreement will solve retention issues.
‘A new beginning in MCFR’: Marion County leaders sign $21 million contract for fire union
Jena Antonucci sits down with Horse Capital TV to discuss the magnitude o her victory in the...
Horse Capital TV highlights Jena Antonucci and her recent triumph at the Belmont Stakes
Horse Capital TV highlights Jena Antonucci and her recent triumph at the Belmont Stakes
WCJB TV20 FORECAST