Several Ocala parks close due to storm damage

Tuscawilla Park, Fisher Park, and S. Stanley Malever nature are closed effective immediately.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 11:49 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Several parks in Ocala are closed until further notice due to flooding and storm damage.

Detours are active at the intersection of Pine Avenue and Silver Springs Boulevard after it was closed due to flooding.

Tuesday morning’s severe weather flooded roadways and caused traffic detours because drainage and sewer systems were overwhelmed due to the rain.

