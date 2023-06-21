Sinkholes open across North Central Florida amid heavy rainfall

As much of North Central Florida experiences flooding due to heavy rainfall, sinkholes have opened up in the region
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
In Southwest Gainesville, a sinkhole opened near Parker Road and 24th Avenue. The sinkhole is near the community’s entrance in a grassy area across the street from a home.

Alachua County and Gainesville City Officials say no one reported the incident to them.

In Ocala, fire rescue crews responded to a sinkhole near Southeast 28th Place and Fifth Terrace. The home located just five feet away was evacuated.

Firefighters say the sinkhole is about 30 feet in diameter.

On Tuesday, a sinkhole was reported in Levy County. It opened in a field near Faith Baptist Tabernacle on US 27. The hole is about 15 feet in diameter.

Following the downpour across North Central Florida on Tuesday, a deep sinkhole opened in Levy County

