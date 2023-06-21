Sinkholes open across North Central Florida amid heavy rainfall

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As much of North Central Florida experiences flooding due to heavy rainfall, sinkholes have opened up in the region.

In Southwest Gainesville, a sinkhole opened near Parker Road and 24th Avenue. The sinkhole is near the community’s entrance in a grassy area across the street from a home.

Alachua County and Gainesville City Officials say no one reported the incident to them.

In Ocala, fire rescue crews responded to a sinkhole near Southeast 28th Place and Fifth Terrace. The home located just five feet away was evacuated.

Firefighters say the sinkhole is about 30 feet in diameter.

On Tuesday, a sinkhole was reported in Levy County. It opened in a field near Faith Baptist Tabernacle on US 27. The hole is about 15 feet in diameter.

Following the downpour across North Central Florida on Tuesday, a deep sinkhole opened in Levy County

