Sinkholes open across North Central Florida amid heavy rainfall
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As much of North Central Florida experiences flooding due to heavy rainfall, sinkholes have opened up in the region.
In Southwest Gainesville, a sinkhole opened near Parker Road and 24th Avenue. The sinkhole is near the community’s entrance in a grassy area across the street from a home.
Alachua County and Gainesville City Officials say no one reported the incident to them.
RELATED: Sandbag locations open in Marion County to assist with flooding
In Ocala, fire rescue crews responded to a sinkhole near Southeast 28th Place and Fifth Terrace. The home located just five feet away was evacuated.
Firefighters say the sinkhole is about 30 feet in diameter.
RELATED: Early morning rains floods home in Williston
On Tuesday, a sinkhole was reported in Levy County. It opened in a field near Faith Baptist Tabernacle on US 27. The hole is about 15 feet in diameter.
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.