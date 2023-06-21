Storm causes shed to catch fire after being struck by lightning

A shed in Belleview caught fire after being struck by lightning. There were no injuries reported.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 1:06 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Firefighters responded to the fire in Belleview at noon after reports of smoke.

Neighbors started removing items inside before firefighters arrived.

Firefighters pointed to lightning as the cause of the fire. No injuries were reported.

