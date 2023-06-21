Storm causes shed to catch fire after being struck by lightning

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Firefighters responded to the fire in Belleview at noon after reports of smoke.

Neighbors started removing items inside before firefighters arrived.

Firefighters pointed to lightning as the cause of the fire. No injuries were reported.

TRENDING: ‘A new beginning in MCFR’: Marion County leaders sign $21 million contract for fire union

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.