Suspects plead not guilty in Ocklawaha triple murder

Marion County Jail booking photos of Robert Robinson, 17, Christopher Atkins, 12, and Tahj Brewton, 16, (left to right) all charged with first-degree murder(MCSO, WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
OCKLAWAHA, Fla. (WCJB) - The three teenagers accused of killing three other teenagers and dumping their bodies in Marion County say they are not guilty.

During their arraignment on Tuesday in Marion County Circuit Court, Tahj Brewton, 17, and Robert Robinson, 17, pleaded not guilty to three counts of first-degree murder.

Christopher Atkins, 13, pleaded not guilty to one count. While in detention, a charge of battery was filed against him.

The three are accused of killing Layla Silvernail, 16, Camille Quarles, 16, and Michael Hodo, 17 at the end of March.

Investigations say they were all together in Silvernail’s car when the suspects shot the victims. They left Silvernail by a dumpster, dumped Hodo on the side of the road, and left Quarles in the back of the car.

Brewton, Robinson, and Atkins are all being charged as adults.

