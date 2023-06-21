TV20 follows the Gators to Omaha as they compete in the College World Series

Gators play in College World Series
Gators play in College World Series
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
OMAHA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Gators are competing in the College World Series and TV20′s Jake Rongholt has followed the team all the way to Omaha, Nebraska.

The Gators are 2-0 in the College World Series ahead of their matchup on Wednesday. If the team wins on Wednesday or Thursday they advance to the final series.

Jac Caglianone will make his College World Series mound debut on Wednesday afternoon against the TCU Horned Frogs. Rongholt interviewed the pitcher who is “looking forward” to the challenge.

NCAA co-leader in homers can impact the game in multiple ways, will make his 17th start on the mound Wed.

TCU is facing elimination and needs to beat the Gators twice to advance. Florida and Texas Christian play at 2 p.m. If TCU wins, they’ll play again on Thursday.

If the Gators win, they’ll advance to the final series to decide the CWS, a best 2-out-of-3 matchup with the title on the line.

