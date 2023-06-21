UF Veterinary Forensic professor holds workshop to educate about animal cruelty investigations

His next stops are in Tallahassee and Volusia County to continue to give a voice to animals.
His next stops are in Tallahassee and Volusia County to continue to give a voice to animals.
By Alexus Goings
Published: Jun. 21, 2023
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Due to the increase in animal cruelty cases in the state, UF veterinary officials are educating others to better investigate those cases to help the unspoken.

Alachua county animal services and the UF veterinary forensics science department are working together to help law enforcement, veterinarians, and attorneys better document and collect evidence in animal cruelty cases.

That’s where forensic pathology professor at UF Adam Stern, steps in.

“I found my calling of giving a voice for animals who can’t speak and tell us what happened to them,” said Stern. “I’m using my science of veterinary medicine in specifically veterinary forensic pathology to tell the stories of those animals that are unfortunately are no longer with us.”

People from different agencies and counties tuned in to the four-hour workshop to learn the basics of an animal forensics investigation.

Participants got hands-on training with a model dog to help them refresh on taking photographs when they find an animal at the scene.

Stern said there’s a link between the cruelty of animals and violence towards people.

“20 years ago there was a study that looked at different risk factors of being a domestic violence abuser and they found pet abuse was in the top 4,” said Stern. “A lot of reasons for that are just for control. You know if I abuse your animal, I’m going to be able to control you better.”

This training was financially supported by the UF Allie Katherine Animal Abuse Continuing Education Fund.

Stern has visited Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, and Tampa. His next stops are in Tallahassee and Volusia County to continue to give a voice to animals.

