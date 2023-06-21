VIDEO: Body camera shows first responders saving dogs during kennel tragedy

FORT WHITE, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County sheriff’s deputies and firefighters provided life-saving care to dogs suffering heat-related illnesses after a kennel’s air conditioning unit failed.

Now, TV20 has received the body-cam footage of the incident.

Wirth had left the kennel for the day and while she was she says a power surge caused the air conditioning to go out.

When she returned, 12 dogs inside the kennel were dead.

“We left at like 11 we went down to Depot Park,” Wirth told deputies at the scene. “I’ve boarded dogs for years and years and some days I just leave for longer, and when I came back they were just hot, like so hot.”

The video shows deputies arriving to a clearly distressed Nicole Wirth, the owner of the kennel.

***GRAPHIC VIDEO WARNING***

Wirth was telling deputies she did not know what to do with the dogs bodies and was trying to figure out what to do.

Deputies told her they would help her and file an incident report so there was a clear account of what took place.

“We’re going to try and help you out,” the deputy in the video says. “We’re going to document it, okay? That way if anybody comes back to try and say something that’s not in line with what actually happened you have a report, okay?”

Four dogs were still alive when deputies arrived and they helped cool their bodies off by providing IVs and pouring water on them.

One dog had blood on its nose from trying to bite through the cage it was in.

So far no charges have been filed against Wirth, and the deputy who wrote the incident report said its purpose was to document what happened and “nothing further.”

