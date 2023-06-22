7.5M Baby Shark bath toys recalled after reports of impalement, lacerations

Only full-size Baby Shark toys with a hard plastic top fin are included in this recall.
Only full-size Baby Shark toys with a hard plastic top fin are included in this recall.(Consumer Product Safety Recall)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – About 7.5 million Baby Shark bath toys have been recalled for potential impalement, laceration and puncture risks.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, a child can slip and fall or sit on the hard plastic top fin of the shark while using the toys, particularly in a bathtub or wading pool.

Zuru, the toy manufacturer, is aware of 12 reports of children falling or sitting on the recalled Baby Shark bath toy, resulting in injuries to children’s genital, anorectal and facial areas, CPSC reported.

Nine of the injuries required stitches or medical attention.

The recall involves both full size Robo Alive Junior Baby Shark Sing & Swim bath toys and Mini Baby Shark Swimming bath toys.

CPSC said in a news release the recalled full-size bath toys have tracking label information on the bottom, including raised lettering that states model number “#25282″ and a date code beginning with the letters “DG” followed by “YYYY/MM/DD” in the date range DG20190501 through DG20220619.

Only full-size Baby Shark toys with a hard plastic top fin are included in this recall.

The recalled mini-size bath toys have tracking label information on the bottom, including raised lettering that states model numbers “#7163,” “#7175,” “#7166,” or “#25291″ and a date code beginning with the letters “DG” followed by “YYYY/MM/DD” in the date range DG2020615 through DG2023525.

Consumers with the recalled toys can contact Zuru for a full refund of $14 for each full-size bath toy or $6 for each mini-size bath toy, in the form of a prepaid virtual Mastercard. Click here to register for the recall.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family holds press conference demanding justice for AJ Owens
‘Justice for my daughter’: Family speaks after Ocala mother shot through door
A woman died Friday night after being run over at Ginnie Springs.
Woman dies after being run over at Ginnie Springs
Jonathon Segar, 31, suspect in deadly shooting
Williston Police locate man accused of killing mother of his child
A sinkhole in the parking lot of a Vitamin Shoppe in the Gaitway Plaza caused the store to...
‘They need to get it fixed’: Sinkhole prevents shoppers from entering Ocala business
The bones are believed to be five to six million-years-old.
Extinct elephant fossils discovered in Levy County

Latest News

Budget-friendly ideas for family fun this summer
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The pilot and 4 passengers of the Titan submersible have died, US Coast Guard says
U.S. Rep. George Santos speaks to reporters outside of the federal courthouse in Central Islip,...
Rep. George Santos’ aunt and dad signed his bail bond to keep him out of jail while awaiting trial
FILE - U.S. President Joe Biden, right, stands with Chinese President Xi Jinping before a...
Biden defends calling Chinese leader Xi a ‘dictator’ and says he still expects to meet with him
Police in Oklahoma said a puppy was stabbed in the head with a butter knife.
Police: Puppy recovering after being stabbed in head with butter knife