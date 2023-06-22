Alachua County Pets: Benny, Mindy, and Pickles

Take a look at some of this week's adorable adoptable pets!
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 8:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some “adorable” and “adoptable” animals from alachua county looking for their new loving homes.

First up is a delightful boy, Benny.

This boy would love to go outside and throw a tennis ball, then come in for a treat break.

Next is a pup with a very kind soul Mindy.

This low-energy pup just wants to spend time sitting with you and maybe go for a walk.

Last up is a pup who’s a bit of a cuddle monster, Pickles.

This pup is looking to making memories with you this summer at a kiddie pool.

TRENDING: Motorcyclist died in a crash on US Highway 301

The shelter is offering its services Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10:30 to 5:30.

If you want to come meet a new friend and stay safe at the same time, they have you covered.

Alachua County Animal Resources is located at 3400 North East 53rd Avenue in Gainesville.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family holds press conference demanding justice for AJ Owens
‘Justice for my daughter’: Family speaks after Ocala mother shot through door
A woman died Friday night after being run over at Ginnie Springs.
Woman dies after being run over at Ginnie Springs
Jonathon Segar, 31, suspect in deadly shooting
Williston Police locate man accused of killing mother of his child
A sinkhole in the parking lot of a Vitamin Shoppe in the Gaitway Plaza caused the store to...
‘They need to get it fixed’: Sinkhole prevents shoppers from entering Ocala business
The bones are believed to be five to six million-years-old.
Extinct elephant fossils discovered in Levy County

Latest News

Alachua County Pets: Benny, Mindy, and Pickles
Take a look at this weeks talk back with WIND-FM and found out what popular tourist spot in our...
“What’s Up” with WIND-FM 6/22
“What’s Up” with WIND-FM 6/22
Ronald McDonald House of NCFL enters homestretch phase of remodeling