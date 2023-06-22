Alachua County Pets: Benny, Mindy, and Pickles

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some “adorable” and “adoptable” animals from alachua county looking for their new loving homes.

First up is a delightful boy, Benny.

This boy would love to go outside and throw a tennis ball, then come in for a treat break.

Next is a pup with a very kind soul Mindy.

This low-energy pup just wants to spend time sitting with you and maybe go for a walk.

Last up is a pup who’s a bit of a cuddle monster, Pickles.

This pup is looking to making memories with you this summer at a kiddie pool.

The shelter is offering its services Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10:30 to 5:30.

If you want to come meet a new friend and stay safe at the same time, they have you covered.

Alachua County Animal Resources is located at 3400 North East 53rd Avenue in Gainesville.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.