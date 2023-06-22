Commissioners approve up to $250K for legal advice about challenging GRU local bill

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - City leaders in Gainesville are exploring a possible legal challenge to a newly passed state bill to move control of Gainesville Regional Utilities from the city to a state-appointed board, however, it won’t come cheap.

The Gainesville City Commission voted unanimously to spend up to $250,000 to retain an attorney to give legal advice on possibly challenging HB 1645.

The city attorney’s office is hiring an attorney from a Jacksonville firm to “analyze and potentially litigate” the impact of the legislation.

The bill for the legal services will be paid from the Gainesville Regional Utilities’ system reserves fund.

“I think our residents spoke very clearly when they rejected by huge margins not that long ago and so, because that is the will of the community and because there’s been nothing that says anything different, I feel we kind of have a responsibility to our constituents to use those funds and ensure their will and voice is heard,” said Commissioner Bryan Eastman.

The bill sponsored by Rep. Chuck Clemons of Newberry passed during this year’s legislative session but has not yet been signed by Gov. DeSantis. He has one more week to sign or veto it, or else it becomes law without his signature.

