FHP: Mayo man dies in single-vehicle crash

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Mayo City died in a car crash early Thursday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say that the man, 23, was traveling east on County Road 232 in Alachua County when he drove off the roadway onto the north grass shoulder.

Troopers say the vehicle’s left side struck a tree. The man was pronounced dead on scene.

