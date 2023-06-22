FHP: Mayo man dies in single-vehicle crash

Troopers say the vehicle’s left side struck a tree. The man was pronounced dead on scene.
Troopers say the vehicle’s left side struck a tree. The man was pronounced dead on scene.(MGN)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Mayo City died in a car crash early Thursday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say that the man, 23, was traveling east on County Road 232 in Alachua County when he drove off the roadway onto the north grass shoulder.

Troopers say the vehicle’s left side struck a tree. The man was pronounced dead on scene.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family holds press conference demanding justice for AJ Owens
‘Justice for my daughter’: Family speaks after Ocala mother shot through door
A woman died Friday night after being run over at Ginnie Springs.
Woman dies after being run over at Ginnie Springs
Jonathon Segar, 31, suspect in deadly shooting
Williston Police locate man accused of killing mother of his child
A sinkhole in the parking lot of a Vitamin Shoppe in the Gaitway Plaza caused the store to...
‘They need to get it fixed’: Sinkhole prevents shoppers from entering Ocala business
The bones are believed to be five to six million-years-old.
Extinct elephant fossils discovered in Levy County

Latest News

Gainesville officers arrest man on counts of aggravated battery
Deputies arrested Robert White (left) on counts of fleeing law enforcement, driving with a...
MCSO: Two men arrested after vehicle pursuit
The first game will be pushed back to tomorrow if weather conditions improve.
Babe Ruth State Softball Tournament game postponed due to weather conditions
Officers say Edwards retrieved a knife from the kitchen and stabbed the bedroom door that the...
Gainesville officers arrest man on counts of aggravated battery