Babe Ruth State Softball Tournament game postponed due to weather conditions

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -As we track the weather around north central Florida, one of the largest softball tournaments in Columbia County is being postponed.

More than 100 softball teams from across the state traveled to the SouthSide Sportsplex in Lake City for the Babe Ruth State Softball Tournament.

The teams compete in 10 separate divisions with more than 170 games scheduled until Monday.

However, with the uncontrollable rain, many players and their families were forced to go home.

Softball mom Tiffany Arnot drove more than an hour from Melorose for the tournament.

“We were really looking forward to states, we’re pumped and ready to go,” said Arnot. “At least for now we don’t know if the game will happen today since there was three inches of rain last night. We have an hour and 20 minute drive back home so, we’re waiting to see what happens.”

The director of the Columbia County sports commission said the first day of the five-day tournament will be pushed back to tomorrow if weather conditions improve.

