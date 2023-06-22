Funeral arrangements have been made for a shooting victim

Bronson, Fla. (WCJB) - Family members of Ariel Griffin, who was shot and killed in Williston on June 19th, have scheduled her funeral for this weekend.

The graveside service is on Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Rosemary Hill Cemetery in Bronson.

A viewing starts at 1:30 p.m.

On June 19th, Williston Police say 31-year-old Jonathon Segar shot and killed the 30-year-old Griffin.

Deputies in Dooly County, Georgia say Segar was later found dead inside his truck after a chase.

