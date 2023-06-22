Gainesville officers arrest man on counts of aggravated battery

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville police officers arrested a man on counts of aggravated battery early Thursday morning.

Officers say Yaharrie Edwards, 27, was in an argument with the victim when he retrieved a knife from the kitchen and stabbed the bedroom door that the victim was standing behind.

They say Edwards picked up a broken chair leg and used it to strike the victim in the chest and the head. They say Edwards also threw the liquid cleaning product, “Fabuloso” on the victim, causing mild eye irritation.

Officers say the victim had multiple lacerations to their face and neck area and a superficial laceration to the chest.

Edwards is booked in the Alachua County Jail.

