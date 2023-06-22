‘Grab what you can and go’: Resident evacuates after sinkhole opens in Ocala

Sinkhole expands threatening nearby home in Ocala
Sinkhole expands threatening nearby home in Ocala(WCJB)
By Scott Gagliardi
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A large sinkhole in Ocala has grown in size after opening up during flooding rain on Wednesday morning. It threatens a nearby home forcing evacuations.

The sinkhole is nearly 25 feet in diameter and over 30 feet deep. It is now dangerously close to an apartment at the end of the cul-de-sac on Southeast 28th Place.

Tracy Stober left for work on Wednesday morning and at 11 o’clock her neighbor sent a photo of the sinkhole forming in her backyard. She quickly returned home to gather her belongings before emergency services came to evacuate the area.

She is now temporarily living with her father Tim Strober Jr.

“The fire department showed up and they were knocking on her door telling her she’s got to get out and so just grab what you can and go,” Strober recounted.

As much of North Central Florida experiences flooding due to heavy rainfall, sinkholes have opened up in the region

The sinkhole is only 2 feet from the apartment building. Any repairs are on hold due to rain in the forecast. As a precaution, sandbags are also being used to keep rainwater from getting into the home.

In Gainesville, a sinkhole opened near the Oakmont neighborhood on Tuesday morning. No evacuations were necessary.

A sinkhole also opened in Williston in a field near Faith Baptist Tabernacle on US 27.

Following the downpour across North Central Florida on Tuesday, a deep sinkhole opened in Levy County

