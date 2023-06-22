Lake City Police are looking for 3 missing teens

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City Police officers are searching for three missing teens from meridian behavioral healthcare.

Officers say 14-year-old Brice Menard, 16-year-old Silas Markwich, and 17-year-old Emily Morise were reported missing from Meridian at about 3 o’clock this June 21st.

These are the pictures of the three teens that were given to TV20.

Officials say don’t know where the teens are going.

