Lake City Police are looking for 3 missing teens
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 1:06 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City Police officers are searching for three missing teens from meridian behavioral healthcare.
Officers say 14-year-old Brice Menard, 16-year-old Silas Markwich, and 17-year-old Emily Morise were reported missing from Meridian at about 3 o’clock this June 21st.
These are the pictures of the three teens that were given to TV20.
Officials say don’t know where the teens are going.
