Lake City Police are looking for 3 missing teens

Three teens have gone missing from Meridian Behavioral Healthcare in Lake City.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 1:06 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City Police officers are searching for three missing teens from meridian behavioral healthcare.

Officers say 14-year-old Brice Menard, 16-year-old Silas Markwich, and 17-year-old Emily Morise were reported missing from Meridian at about 3 o’clock this June 21st.

These are the pictures of the three teens that were given to TV20.

Officials say don’t know where the teens are going.

TRENDING: Alachua County tests drinking water after tanker truck spills chemicals on I-75

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family holds press conference demanding justice for AJ Owens
‘Justice for my daughter’: Family speaks after Ocala mother shot through door
A woman died Friday night after being run over at Ginnie Springs.
Woman dies after being run over at Ginnie Springs
Jonathon Segar, 31, suspect in deadly shooting
Williston Police locate man accused of killing mother of his child
The bones are believed to be five to six million-years-old.
Extinct elephant fossils discovered in Levy County
A sinkhole in the parking lot of a Vitamin Shoppe in the Gaitway Plaza caused the store to...
‘They need to get it fixed’: Sinkhole prevents shoppers from entering Ocala business

Latest News

Woman arrested in Ivey Park for indecent exposure, as well as lewd and lascivious behavior.
Woman arrested in Ivey Park for indecent exposure
Woman arrested in Ivey Park for indecent exposure
Multiple programs at UF Health Shands Children's Hospital are top in the country.
A UF Health Shands children’s hospital medical program is ranked among the nation’s top 10
A UF Health Shands children’s hospital medical program is ranked among the nation’s top 10