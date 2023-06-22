MCSO: Two men arrested after vehicle pursuit

Deputies arrested Robert White (left) on counts of fleeing law enforcement, driving with a suspended license, and possession of drugs. They also arrested Cody Lowdermilk (right) for violation of probation.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two men after a vehicle pursuit Tuesday night.

Deputies arrested Robert White, 21, on counts of fleeing law enforcement, possession of drugs, and driving with a suspended license. They also arrested Cody Lowdermilk, 32, for violation of probation and providing a false name to law enforcement.

Deputies say they conducted a records search of a vehicle on SW Highway 484 that was driving slowly and appeared to be impaired. The records search revealed that the tag did not belong to the vehicle.

Deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop but the vehicle continued driving and accelerated at an extremely high speed.

Deputies say that after a brief vehicle pursuit, MCSO’s helicopter located the vehicle at a Pilot gas station. Deputies located the vehicle, which was unoccupied. They made contact with Lowdermilk and White walking away from the location.

Deputies arrested White after they found heroin, fentanyl, meth, and drug paraphernalia in his possession.

Deputies also arrested Lowdermilk, who was on active felony probation for trespassing, possession of meth, and criminal mischief.

White and Lowdermilk are booked at the Marion County Jail.

