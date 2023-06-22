Motorcyclist died in a crash on US Highway 301
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 1:06 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - A motorcycle crash in Starke this evening killed the rider.
Bradford County Fire Rescue crews say the crash happened around 7 o’clock near NE 185th Street and US Highway 301.
Officials tell TV20 the motorcyclist was a 60-year-old man who ran off the road and into a ditch.
He died of his injuries.
FHP troopers are investigating why the driver crashed.
TRENDING: VIDEO: Body camera shows first responders saving dogs during kennel tragedy
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.