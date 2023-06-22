Motorcyclist died in a crash on US Highway 301

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - A motorcycle crash in Starke this evening killed the rider.

Bradford County Fire Rescue crews say the crash happened around 7 o’clock near NE 185th Street and US Highway 301.

Officials tell TV20 the motorcyclist was a 60-year-old man who ran off the road and into a ditch.

He died of his injuries.

FHP troopers are investigating why the driver crashed.

