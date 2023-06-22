Off-day report from Omaha: UF bullpen coming through in the College World Series

OMAHA, Neb. (WCJB) -The setup to a memorable sports moment is rarely talked about. Florida knocked off TCU 3-2 on Wednesday in the College World Series bracket finals thanks to Cade Kurland’s go-ahead hit and Michael Robertson’s astonishing grab at the center field wall. However, it might have be a different story if it not for the bullpen in the final four and two thirds innings. It is why Josh Rivera praised the performance of this bullpen.

“Savvy, for sure,” said Rivera. “They come in during big-time situations and they don’t let the moment get too big for them, and when their name is called, they come out and make the pitches that are necessary and that gives us the best option for success.”

“It really does take a collective group,” said head coach Kevin O’Sullivan. “And we knew the pitching was a work in progress when we started things, especially the bullpen side of things. That shows you kind of where we are at with our bullpen. Ryan Slater comes in and gets five outs, where the other night he didn’t have the results we wanted, but he was able to move on. And having somebody like Brandon Neely at the back end is huge.”

The numbers for the pitching staff as a whole versus TCU went as follows: Two earned runs off six hits, four walks and eight strikeouts. Florida also never trailed.

