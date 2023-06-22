Ronald McDonald House of NCFL enters the homestretch phase of remodeling

Ronald McDonald House of NCFL enters homestretch phase of remodeling
By Kristin Chase
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - “We are really excited about what the finished product is going to be and how it will meet the needs of more families,” said the president of Parrish McCall Constructors, Mike Walsh.

19 more families will be served in the new home. It will expand from 22-thousand square feet to 45-thousand square feet.

Remodeling began in January and leaders at Parrish McCall Constructors said they are in the homestretch phase. “We have painting, flooring lighting, cabinets going in. Kind of the finishes. Then on the outside, we are finishing up hardscaping and getting ready for landscaping” said Walsh.

Families will begin moving in on August 28th. Until then constructors will be painting, adding all appliances and furniture, and giving those final touches.

Leaders at RMHCNCF said donations to their wish list are ways you can support. “We will need everything from spatulas to pots and pans. Everything that truly makes our house at home” said executive director, Sherry Houston.

To see progress on the home, watch the video above.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family holds press conference demanding justice for AJ Owens
‘Justice for my daughter’: Family speaks after Ocala mother shot through door
A woman died Friday night after being run over at Ginnie Springs.
Woman dies after being run over at Ginnie Springs
Jonathon Segar, 31, suspect in deadly shooting
Williston Police locate man accused of killing mother of his child
A sinkhole in the parking lot of a Vitamin Shoppe in the Gaitway Plaza caused the store to...
‘They need to get it fixed’: Sinkhole prevents shoppers from entering Ocala business
The bones are believed to be five to six million-years-old.
Extinct elephant fossils discovered in Levy County

Latest News

Officers say Edwards retrieved a knife from the kitchen and stabbed the bedroom door that the...
Gainesville officers arrest man on counts of aggravated battery
Transgender pride flag (FILE)
Federal judge strikes down Florida’s ban on Medicaid funding for transgender treatment
FILE - Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at an annual Basque...
Florida Gov. DeSantis picks up backing from 15 South Carolina lawmakers as he makes a campaign swing
Alachua County Pets: Benny, Mindy, and Pickles