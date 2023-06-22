Ronald McDonald House of NCFL enters the homestretch phase of remodeling

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - “We are really excited about what the finished product is going to be and how it will meet the needs of more families,” said the president of Parrish McCall Constructors, Mike Walsh.

19 more families will be served in the new home. It will expand from 22-thousand square feet to 45-thousand square feet.

Remodeling began in January and leaders at Parrish McCall Constructors said they are in the homestretch phase. “We have painting, flooring lighting, cabinets going in. Kind of the finishes. Then on the outside, we are finishing up hardscaping and getting ready for landscaping” said Walsh.

Families will begin moving in on August 28th. Until then constructors will be painting, adding all appliances and furniture, and giving those final touches.

Leaders at RMHCNCF said donations to their wish list are ways you can support. “We will need everything from spatulas to pots and pans. Everything that truly makes our house at home” said executive director, Sherry Houston.

To see progress on the home, watch the video above.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.