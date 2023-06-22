Small businesses are raising money Ariel Griffin’s family

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s only been a few days since Ariel Griffin’s death. Small businesses across Levy County are coming together to raise money for her family.

Griffin died on Monday, and she leaves behind two kids.

Kingfishers Coffee Company in Williston and Hair by Melissa in Inglis are two small businesses raising money for her family.

Melissa Bradshaw, salon owner, said she wanted to do something for Griffin’s children.

“ As a mother, that is immediately what came to me, was that these children, this family are going to need some support and prayer and love.”

All the money she collects will be donated to Monterey Boats where Griffin worked. She said the company will match the funds.

Candace Hulett, the owner of Kingfishers, grew up in Bronson and has mutual friends with Griffin. She is collecting donations since Griffin’s death.

” This is just something that hits very close to home for everybody in this town. So, as much as we can get donated for them, just to help the family through this hard time, " said Hulett. " And know, that everybody is here for them. They are not alone, that we care about them.”

Hulett made a special donation basket in honor of Griffin. It has a picture of Griffin with her two kids and flowers of her favorite colors.

Candace said people from all over want to help. She collected more than 200 dollars just in one day.

" People that don’t even know them are reaching out and we just want to give them just as much love as possible, " said Hulett.

Hulett’s coffee truck is open Thursday through Sunday, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in front of Tractor Supply in Williston.

Both said they are accepting money but also children’s clothes and diapers.

The owners all said that the Levy County community is doing as much as they can to support Griffin’s family as they mourn.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.