Toxic I-75 chemical spill not expected to seep into groundwater

Only 50 to 100 gallons of the chemical styrene spilled on Tuesday.
Only 50 to 100 gallons of the chemical styrene spilled on Tuesday.
By Camron Lunn
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Alachua County officials are beginning clean-up efforts after a semi-truck carrying thousands of gallons of toxic chemicals wrecked causing a minor spill, but the nature of the chemical is keeping officials hopeful about contamination levels.

The semi-truck crashed early Tuesday morning causing hours of delays on I-75 in Gainesville. The vehicle was carrying 5,900 gallons of the chemical styrene, which weighed about 45,000 lbs. Due to the nature of the crash, Alachua County Hazardous Materials Response Team Manager Christopher Gilbert says only 50 to 100 gallons were spilled.

The fact that it also does evaporate in high temperatures is de minimis amount and we are assessing everything as we did on the day of,said Gilbert.

Officials are testing well water in a quarter-mile radius of the crash to check for contamination. Rainwater and retention ponds are also being tested, but Gilbert does not expect the styrene to seep into the aquifer.

“This is a product that floats on top of water and the chances of it migrating from the retention pond to or drinking water aquifer is extremely, extremely small,” said Gilbert.

Officials are waiting for the weather to dry up before soil samples are taken. There is no timeframe for when the clean-up process will be completed.

