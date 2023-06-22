A UF Health Shands children’s hospital medical program is ranked among the nation’s top 10
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 1:27 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - According to US News and World Report, the hospital’s diabetes and endocrinology program ranked number 10 in this year’s best children’s hospital rankings.
The pediatric pulmonology, cardiology, and neonatology programs also ranked among the top 35 in the nation.
TRENDING: ‘We’ll get through it’: Residents prepare for more rainfall, flooding
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.