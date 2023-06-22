Virtual Groundbreaking for new east side UF Health Clinic

Virtual Groundbreaking for new east Side UF Health Clinic
By Bert Charan
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 10:20 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A new UF Urgent Care Clinic had its groundbreaking Wednesday morning, but due to inclement weather was conducted virtually. The virtual event featured city leaders including Mayor Ward, UF Health Executives and community leaders.

Organizers say the state of the art facility will serve underrepresented areas on Gainesville’s east side and features eight exam rooms, two procedural rooms, x-ray technology, and a multi-purpose community room. The center will provide maternal care and mental health services.

Gainesville and Alachua County will each fund the center with about $2 million each from the America Rescue Plan. Total cost is about $5.7 million.

“In addition to a shared investment of American Rescue Plan dollars to bring this much needed investment urgent care clinic out of the ground and into service for our neighbors we have a committment from the Federal Transit Administration to help us build a transit hub for RTS next door to the clinic”, said Gainesville Mayor Harvey Ward.

The new clinic is scheduled to open in mid 2024.

