‘We’ll get through it’: Residents prepare for more rainfall, flooding

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala residents continued to prepare for future rainfall this week.

City officials shut down Southwest 27th Avenue from Southwest 42nd Street to Southwest 66th Street due to flooding. It’s unclear when the road will reopen since a flood watch is in effect for most of North Central Florida until Thursday night.

Various parts of the city experienced floods from this week’s rain, impacting people’s homes and businesses.

Some residents said the flooding is a problem that needs to be fixed.

RELATED: Several Ocala parks close due to storm damage

“I feel like the more roads they add...there’s no where for the water really go to except for in the roads,” said Emmaline Saul. “The more they build, I think it’s going to be worse.”

One man told TV20 the rain has affected his job as a pool installer, but nothing can be done.

“I mean this is Florida, you know you got to be ready for this weather,” said Donald Piel. “When it comes you deal with it and you help your neighbor and you get through it together so this ain’t nothing, we’re all used to this and we’ll get through it.”

Ocala officials encourage residents to be prepared by picking up free sandbags. There are four distribution sites across the city. For more information, click here.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.