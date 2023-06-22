‘We’ll get through it’: Residents prepare for more rainfall, flooding

A flood watch is in effect for most of North Central Florida until Thursday night.
By Emma Delamo
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala residents continued to prepare for future rainfall this week.

City officials shut down Southwest 27th Avenue from Southwest 42nd Street to Southwest 66th Street due to flooding. It’s unclear when the road will reopen since a flood watch is in effect for most of North Central Florida until Thursday night.

Various parts of the city experienced floods from this week’s rain, impacting people’s homes and businesses.

Some residents said the flooding is a problem that needs to be fixed.

RELATED: Several Ocala parks close due to storm damage

“I feel like the more roads they add...there’s no where for the water really go to except for in the roads,” said Emmaline Saul. “The more they build, I think it’s going to be worse.”

One man told TV20 the rain has affected his job as a pool installer, but nothing can be done.

“I mean this is Florida, you know you got to be ready for this weather,” said Donald Piel. “When it comes you deal with it and you help your neighbor and you get through it together so this ain’t nothing, we’re all used to this and we’ll get through it.”

Ocala officials encourage residents to be prepared by picking up free sandbags. There are four distribution sites across the city. For more information, click here.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family holds press conference demanding justice for AJ Owens
‘Justice for my daughter’: Family speaks after Ocala mother shot through door
A sinkhole in the parking lot of a Vitamin Shoppe in the Gaitway Plaza caused the store to...
‘They need to get it fixed’: Sinkhole prevents shoppers from entering Ocala business
A woman died Friday night after being run over at Ginnie Springs.
Woman dies after being run over at Ginnie Springs
Jonathon Segar, 31, suspect in deadly shooting
Williston Police locate man accused of killing mother of his child
The bones are believed to be five to six million-years-old.
Extinct elephant fossils discovered in Levy County

Latest News

‘We’ll get through it’: Residents prepare for more rainfall, flooding
Artists rendering for new UF east side Urgetn Care Clinic
Virtual Groundbreaking for new east side UF Health Clinic
Virtual Groundbreaking for new east Side UF Health Clinic
Florida Department of Agriculture officials encourage farmers to apply to their Rural and...
Florida Department of Agriculture accepting applications for it’s Rural and Family Lands Protection Program