Woman arrested in Ivey Park for indecent exposure

BRANFORD, Fla. (WCJB) - Suwannee County sheriff’s deputies arrested a woman in Branford for indecent exposure.

Two teenagers told them Debra Thomes, 55, followed them around Ivey Park and asked inappropriate questions.

The pair called 911 after Thomes pulled down her shorts to give the teens a quote “sneak peek.”

Deputies also charged Thomes with lewd and lascivious behavior.

