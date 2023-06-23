Animal shelters across NCFL are participating in ‘Mega Pet Adoption’ Event

Couple leaving with a baby kitten at adoption event in Marion County.
By Alexus Goings
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) -It’s been raining cats and dogs all week and now, animal shelters in Marion, Alachua, and Columbia County are partnering with Petco Love to find more than 5,000 dogs and cats a loving home. The ‘Mega Pet Adoption’ event allows people to adopt a dog or cat at no cost.

A study from the shelter medicine program at u-f showed that more than 350,000 dogs and cats were in shelters and more than 22,000 were euthanized in 2021 in Florida.

TRENDING: Sandbag locations stay open with more rain on the way

“We are trying to build a culture, “said Marion County animal service public relations specialist Roger Waddell. “Not just here in Marion county or even in the state of Florida but nationwide. We want to develop a culture where people are using responsible animal ownership and unfortunately we haven’t gotten to that point yet.”

Ghierry Saltre adoption makes a big impact on an animal’s life.

“She looked sad but I said why not. We came back today and the woman who does a fantastic job, took the dog and came outside with us and when she was outside with us it was totally different. She was really happy and wanted to play.”

While some came to the center to adopt, many came to drop off.

“I brought a kitten in, “said Barbara Williams. “A regular customer where I work found it at his job this morning and it’s a dangerous place with heavy equipment running through the place all the time. He didn’t want it to get injured”

The 3-day event will take place in Gainesville, Ocala, Lake City, and many other cities from today until Sunday, June 25th.

Find a shelter near you on their website, so you can give a dog or cat a new and loving home.

