Bee swarm removed from downtown Chicago tree

A swarm of bees was discovered in Daley Plaza. (WBBM/CNN)
By WBBM staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHICAGO (WBBM) - Thousands of visitors to Chicago’s Daley Plaza were not exactly welcomed – specifically, a massive swarm of bees that decided to make the area its temporary home.

There’s always a buzz in Chicago, but with all that noise it’s sometimes easy to miss what’s right over your head.

A locust tree at Daley Plaza was swarming with bees before they were removed Thursday.

“Oh, that’s a bigger swarm than I thought,” said Matt Vaske, a beekeeper with the hive supply in Pilsen. “We got the call that there was a swarm out here.”

He said the bees split from their hive in search of a new home. “An expedition, if you will,” he said.

But they could use a bit of help getting there.

“We’re going to have to get something to get us up there,” Vaske said.

A bucket truck will do for beekeeper Naaman Gambill whose day job was suddenly the focus of Daley Plaza and the CBS2 Newsroom.

“Winds picking up, which is not great!” Vaske said.

Gambill’s goal was to coax the bees into boxes and to keep calm before the swarm: “We’re in the thick of it right now.”

From a locust tree in the Loop, bees are on their way to a new home.

“I’m going to hand you some bees. I’m scooping bees out of the bucket literally,” Gambill said to his fellow beekeeper.

City living isn’t for everyone, but there will be plenty of buzz wherever bees land.

“Yeah, I think we got the queen,” Gambill said.

City authorities said the bees will find a new home at a local bee farm.

