College World Series Finals Preview: Florida preps for SEC rival LSU

OMAHA, Neb. (WCJB) -For the secnd time in six years, Florida and LSU will play for the championship of the College World Series. While the teams share a conference, their roads to the title game have been much different.

A rest day can do wonders for a baseball team. The Gators cherished their off day, while LSU needed 11 innings to get past Wake Forest and used ace Paul Skenes for eight innings. Florida will have the fortune to stick to the script and go with Brandon Sproat on full rest for Game One on Saturday. Outfielder Wyatt Langford says having an extra day to relax is beneficial.

“It means a lot, especially on the pitching side of things, and being able to get another day of rest for all our pitchers,” said Langford, who has 19 homers and is batting a team-high .363 this season. “It means a lot going into the three game series so that really is important.”

“With this much talent and resiliency and the will to win it’s really special in some right that you rarely come across playing this game to have everybody on the same page. It is very special,” said shortstop Josh Rivera, who has homered in back-to-back games in Omaha.

“Yes, the days off have been good from a bullpen standpoint,” said Florida head coach Kevin O’Sullivan, who seeks his second career NCAA title. “But you also have to guard against losing that edge. And that falls on us to make sure our guys are ready to play.”

Since the start of their Omaha adventure, the Gators have won three straight one run games and won eight straight overall. The finals are a rematch of the 2017 finals, but it is also the first time Florida and LSU have played all year. While the jerseys are the same, the players are different compared to 2017.

