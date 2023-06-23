Former Gator Keyontae Johnson chosen 50th overall in NBA Draft by the Oklahoma City Thunder

NEW YORK (WCJB) -Former Florida Gator basketball star Keyontae Johnson was selected 50th overall by the Oklahoma City Thunder in Thursday’s 2023 NBA Draft, the latest step in what has become an inspiring comeback following a scary on-court collapse in December of 2020 that left Johnson in a medically induced coma for several days.

At the time of his collapse, the 6-foot-5, 230 pound Johnson was the Preseason SEC Player of the Year. He was released from the hospital 10 days after the collapse but was never medically cleared to play again at Florida, and sat out the remainder of that season and all of the following season. After transferring to Kansas State for the 2022-23 season, Johnson earned Second Team All-American honors, averaging 17.4 points and 5.3 rebounds and leading the Wildcats to the Elite Eight.

Johnson’s retrn to the court meant he would no longer be able to cash in on an insurance policy worth $5 million that he took out prior to his medical emergency. The 23-year-old could very well make more than that in career earnings if his NBA career pans out.

The second round pick by OKC reunites Johnson with Thunder guard and fellow former Gator Tre Mann. The two were teammates at UF for the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons.

