Former police chief enters race after Alachua County Sheriff Watson withdraws

Col. Chad Scott, the Alachua County Sheriff's Office Department of Operations director.
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The roster of candidates running to be the next sheriff of Alachua County is expanding after Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr. announced he will not seek reelection.

Col. Chad D. Scott has entered the race. He works for the sheriff’s office as the director of the Department of Operations.

Scott worked for 13 years as the chief of police for the city of Alachua.

On Tuesday, Watson sent a letter to employees announcing, after one term in office, he will not seek reelection. Scott filed to run for sheriff the next day as a Democrat.

Three other candidates have also filed to run. Democrats Tyrone Johnson Jr. and Latrell Simmons as well as Pamela Marshall-Koons, with no party affiliation, have entered the race.

Alachua County Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr. announced he will not seek reelection in a letter to employees on Tuesday.

