Gainesville Police ICAC division arrests man after searching his devices

Alachua County Jail booking photo for Adrian Alan Jones, 36
Alachua County Jail booking photo for Adrian Alan Jones, 36(ASO)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Internet Crime Against Children division of the Gainesville Police Department arrested a man on Thursday after getting a cyber tip.

Officers arrested Adrian Alan Jones, 36, on eight counts of possession of child pornography. The investigation began when the department received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

The tip led detectives to an account linked to Jones. Officers searched his home at 2300 S.W. 43rd St. Apt. K2 and devices. They found numerous images of child pornography, including prepubescent.

When questioned about the material, Jones claimed he was searching for “teen porn” specifically “college-aged” teenagers. He also claimed he was drunk when he downloaded the pornography.

TV20's Ruelle Fludd investigates the joint effort between law enforcement agencies and nonprofits to protect child victims of abuse

