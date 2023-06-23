Gainesville woman arrested for threatening state attorney over Ajike Owens case

Marion County Jail booking photo for Regina Pines, 31
Marion County Jail booking photo for Regina Pines, 31(MCSO)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman from Gainesville who called the state attorney’s office about the charges against the person accused of killing a mother in Ocala, now has charges of her own for threatening the state attorney.

Alachua County Sheriff’s Office arrested Regina Pines, 31, at Santa Fe Crossing in Gainesville on Thursday night on charges of threatening a public servant and using a communication device to commit a felony.

RELATED: Frustrations boiling among protesters demanding arrest in Ajike Owens shooting

Pines is accused of calling the office of Fifth Judicial Circuit State Attorney Bill Gladson about the death of Ajike Owens. During the call, Pines allegedly made a threat against the state attorney.

Susan Lorincz was arrested for shooting on June 6 on the charge of manslaughter. She is accused of shooting through her front door and killing Owens on June 2.

RELATED: ‘They want their mother’: Family thankful for arrest in shooting death of Ajike ‘AJ’ Owens

The sheriff’s office and state attorney’s office faced criticism from the Owens family and members of the public. They were frustrated by the delay in charging Lorincz and wanted her to be charged with second-degree murder.

More than 75 people took to the streets in Downtown Ocala and marched to the State Attorney’s office to demand an arrest

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family holds press conference demanding justice for AJ Owens
‘Justice for my daughter’: Family speaks after Ocala mother shot through door
A woman died Friday night after being run over at Ginnie Springs.
Woman dies after being run over at Ginnie Springs
Jonathon Segar, 31, suspect in deadly shooting
Williston Police locate man accused of killing mother of his child
A manhunt is underway after a deadly shooting at a boat shop in Williston on Monday morning...
Williston Police report murder suspect died of a gunshot wound in Georgia
The bones are believed to be five to six million-years-old.
Extinct elephant fossils discovered in Levy County

Latest News

Col. Chad Scott, the Alachua County Sheriff's Office Department of Operations director.
Former police chief enters race after Alachua County Sheriff Watson withdraws
Couple leaving with a baby kitten at adoption event in Marion County.
Animal shelters across NCFL participate in ‘Mega Pet Adoption’ event
Sandbag locations stay open with more rain on the way
Former police chief enters race after Alachua County Sheriff Watson withdraws