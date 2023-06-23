Gainesville woman arrested for threatening state attorney over Ajike Owens case

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman from Gainesville who called the state attorney’s office about the charges against the person accused of killing a mother in Ocala, now has charges of her own for threatening the state attorney.

Alachua County Sheriff’s Office arrested Regina Pines, 31, at Santa Fe Crossing in Gainesville on Thursday night on charges of threatening a public servant and using a communication device to commit a felony.

Pines is accused of calling the office of Fifth Judicial Circuit State Attorney Bill Gladson about the death of Ajike Owens. During the call, Pines allegedly made a threat against the state attorney.

Susan Lorincz was arrested for shooting on June 6 on the charge of manslaughter. She is accused of shooting through her front door and killing Owens on June 2.

The sheriff’s office and state attorney’s office faced criticism from the Owens family and members of the public. They were frustrated by the delay in charging Lorincz and wanted her to be charged with second-degree murder.

More than 75 people took to the streets in Downtown Ocala and marched to the State Attorney’s office to demand an arrest

