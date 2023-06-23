The housing bubble may not be bursting, but it’s beginning to leak

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Numbers released today by “Florida Realtors” shows the average sales price of new homes dropped in the month of May from a year ago.

Prices had been rising for several months, even though the number of homes sold kept falling.

In both the Gainesville and Ocala markets, the average price dipped almost one and a half percent.

TRENDING: Florida LGBTQ+ community calls transgender care ruling a win

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.