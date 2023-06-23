Lanes reopen after semi-truck crash blocks traffic on I-10 near I-75 interchange

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - All lanes are back open after a semi-truck versus a pickup truck crash in Columbia County on Interstate 10 caused traffic to be blocked near the interchange on Friday morning.

Westbound lanes of I-10 at the 296-mile marker were blocked and traffic, east of the crash, was temporarily diverted to Northbound I-75.

Florida Highway Patrol Troopers say no one was hurt in the crash.

