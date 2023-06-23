Lanes reopen after semi-truck crash blocks traffic on I-10 near I-75 interchange

Emergency crews work to clear vehicles and debris from Interstate 10 in Columbia County
Emergency crews work to clear vehicles and debris from Interstate 10 in Columbia County(FL511)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - All lanes are back open after a semi-truck versus a pickup truck crash in Columbia County on Interstate 10 caused traffic to be blocked near the interchange on Friday morning.

Westbound lanes of I-10 at the 296-mile marker were blocked and traffic, east of the crash, was temporarily diverted to Northbound I-75.

Florida Highway Patrol Troopers say no one was hurt in the crash.

TRENDING: Toxic I-75 chemical spill not expected to seep into groundwater

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family holds press conference demanding justice for AJ Owens
‘Justice for my daughter’: Family speaks after Ocala mother shot through door
A woman died Friday night after being run over at Ginnie Springs.
Woman dies after being run over at Ginnie Springs
Jonathon Segar, 31, suspect in deadly shooting
Williston Police locate man accused of killing mother of his child
A manhunt is underway after a deadly shooting at a boat shop in Williston on Monday morning...
Williston Police report murder suspect died of a gunshot wound in Georgia
The bones are believed to be five to six million-years-old.
Extinct elephant fossils discovered in Levy County

Latest News

WCJB TV20 FORECAST
“What’s up” with K-Country 6/23
The average price of a new home is starting to go down, according to "Florida Realtors" latest...
The housing bubble may not be bursting, but it’s beginning to leak
The housing bubble may not be bursting, but it’s beginning to leak