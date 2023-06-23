Many outdoor events in North Central Florida are on hold due to the weather

Many outdoor activities across North Central Florida are on hold due to the inclement weather.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 1:24 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Many outdoor activities across North Central Florida are on hold due to the rain.

In Alachua County, Gainesville City officials say a ribbon-cutting event at H. Spurgeon Aquatics Center is canceled due to inclement weather.

In Levy County, Devil’s Hammock Management Area is closed until further notice due to flooding.

The same goes for Levy County’s Blue Springs in Bronson because the rain caused the springs to flood the docks and into the shelters.

TRENDING: Small businesses are raising money Ariel Griffin’s family

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family holds press conference demanding justice for AJ Owens
‘Justice for my daughter’: Family speaks after Ocala mother shot through door
A woman died Friday night after being run over at Ginnie Springs.
Woman dies after being run over at Ginnie Springs
Jonathon Segar, 31, suspect in deadly shooting
Williston Police locate man accused of killing mother of his child
The bones are believed to be five to six million-years-old.
Extinct elephant fossils discovered in Levy County
Tanker truck flips on I-75 in Gainesville spilling thousands of pounds of chemicals
All lanes on I-75 affected by chemical spill have been reopened

Latest News

A lemonade stand put up to support a hospitalized 11-year-old boy was visited by some Suwannee...
SCSO deputies stop by a lemonade stand to support a hospitalized 11-year-old
Alachua County Public Works indicates that no fewer than a dozen interconnected sinkholes have...
Up to a dozen sinkholes have opened near Jonesville
SCSO deputies stop by a lemonade stand to support a hospitalized 11-year-old
Many outdoor events in North Central Florida are on hold due to the weather