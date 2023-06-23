Many outdoor events in North Central Florida are on hold due to the weather

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Many outdoor activities across North Central Florida are on hold due to the rain.

In Alachua County, Gainesville City officials say a ribbon-cutting event at H. Spurgeon Aquatics Center is canceled due to inclement weather.

In Levy County, Devil’s Hammock Management Area is closed until further notice due to flooding.

The same goes for Levy County’s Blue Springs in Bronson because the rain caused the springs to flood the docks and into the shelters.

