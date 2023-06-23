A nonprofit horse program in Marion County is getting a boost from a national group
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 1:22 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - “Horses n Heroes” in Ocala is one of 13 groups across the country splitting $128 thousand dollars in grants from the US Equestrian Opportunity Fund.
The people with “Horses n Heroes” say they will use the grant to help with programming costs.
“Horses n Heroes” provides equine learning and mentoring experiences for young girls who come from disadvantaged families.
