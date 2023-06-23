‘Not unsual’: Sinkholes continue to develop in Alachua County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After a week of heavy rainfall across North Central Florida, many sinkholes continue to form across the region.

A series of connected sinkholes opened up in the Oakmont subdivision in Alachua County.

The sinkholes are in a storm water basin, in the middle of the community.

Rich Edie, family member of residents, said he is surprised this happened.

" My parent lived here a few years and I have never seen any sinkholes in this subdivision until this week, so I was surprised.”

Daniel Prieto, 14, has lived in Oakmont most of his life.

He said he used to use the pond to skimboard in but now it is too dangerous.

“If you’re getting tugged by a golf cart, you’re going and it just falls, like a big hole in the ground, you’re just going to be trapped there. Maybe get injured, so you can’t really do that anymore,” said Prieto.

The largest one measures 40 by 100 feet.

Ramon Gavarrete, Director of Alachua County Public Works, said sinkholes are not usual in Western Alachua County.

" The truth is that sinkholes happen regularly in the areas of the counties, it’s just right now it seems like it’s a large number of sinkholes at the same time. And it’s because it’s really the first large rains we have had in awhile,” said Gavarrete.

He said as of now nobody in Oakmont needs to be concerned.

" Nobodies in danger, no homes are in danger as of right now, to my knowledge and I’ve been talking to my staff. Everything is far away from structures or roadways.”

In Florida, the bedrock is limestone. When rainwater or construction disturbs it, the stone dissolves and voids can form. Eventually the void cannot hold the surface, creating the sinkhole.

There are currently multiple sinkholes in the areas of Oakmont, Tioga, Jockey Club and Southwest 8th Avenue.

They appear to be interconnected and remediation plans have been approved.

