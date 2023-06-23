Parents beware: Furby is making a comeback

The new Furby, which comes in either purple or coral, is available on Amazon for $70.
The new Furby, which comes in either purple or coral, is available on Amazon for $70.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 2:15 PM EDT
(CNN) - Toy maker Hasbro is bringing back the Furby … again.

Hasbro reintroduced the bug-eyed, gibberish-talking fur ball with a launch on Amazon on Thursday to mark the toy’s 25th anniversary.

The toy, which comes in either purple or coral, is available on Amazon for $70. It hits stores nationwide on July 15.

That could be good news, or very bad news, depending on who you ask.

The 1990s animatronic toy phenomenon was cute to some kids, but it was a source of great frustration to a lot of parents. It didn’t have an off button and would randomly “wake up” from a silent slumber at all times of day and night and start talking.

The new Furby is still noisy, speaks gibberish and dances – and thankfully, it does have an off button.

Furby was first introduced in 1998. Then, in 2016, Hasbro launched a version called “Furby Connect” that connected to the internet and included an off button.

