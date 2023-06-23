Sandbag locations stay open with more rain on the way

Residents in Marion County fill sandbags to protect their homes from flood damage
Residents in Marion County fill sandbags to protect their homes from flood damage(WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - As rain continues to fall causing flooding across North Central Florida, officials in Marion County are offering sandbags to residents to protect their homes.

Marion County has extended the opening of sandbag locations until 6 p.m. on Friday. The effort is in partnership with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Division of Emergency Management and the City of Ocala.

The sandbag locations are as follows:

  • Martel Recycling Center — 296 SW 67th Ave.
  • Belleview Sportsplex — 6501 SE 107th Street
  • ED Croskey Recreation Center — 1510 NW 4th Street
  • Jervey Gantt — 2200 SE 36th Ave.

The locations are self-serve with assistance as needed. Residents are limited to 10 bags.

Officials encourage residents to not discard the sandbags after the flooding subsides and to keep the sandbags intact throughout hurricane season this year as a precaution.

A large sinkhole in Ocala has grown in size after opening up during flooding rain on Wednesday morning. It threatens a nearby home forcing evacuations

