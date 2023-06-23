SCSO deputies stop by a lemonade stand to support a hospitalized 11-year-old

A lemonade stand put up to support a hospitalized 11-year-old boy was visited by some Suwannee County Sheriff's deputies.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 1:24 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BRANFORD, Fla. (WCJB) - Some Suwannee County Sheriff’s deputies stopped by a lemonade stand in Branford to support an 11-year-old boy.

Organizers with “The Friends of Gunnar Soride” set up a lemonade stand for Gunnar at the “Branford Love ‘n’ Care” daycare center.

Gunnar was recently involved in an ATV accident and is still hospitalized in Gainesville.

On social media, his mom said, “While the road ahead is long they remain blessed and ask for continued prayers.”

The lemonade stand will be open June 23rd from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the red barn.

And then from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. inside the preschool.

