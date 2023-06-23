Starke PD staying put, police chief ballot question looming

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) -While Starke city leaders have voted to back their police officers, voters could put the department back into jeopardy.

During Tuesday’s city commission meeting, Starke City leaders voted 3-2 to keep the police department intact. At the meeting, both the Bradford County Fire Department and Sheriff’s Office were proposing getting rid of the city’s version of those agencies. Neither was dissolved, but Police Chief Jeff Johnson says his position is protected by the city’s charter.

“My position being an elected chief. I believe there’s five elected chiefs in the state of Florida, so it wasn’t as simple as what they were trying to do in the fire department because of the chief’s position. Why would you give away your law enforcement, but you’re electing a chief,” said Chief Johnson.

But with turmoil around the future department, officers have started to leave or seek work elsewhere. Chief Johnson says he knows of three officers looking to join other agencies and one officer has quit. The SPD budget is also being reduced by around $500,000, potentially causing more cuts to jobs.

Despite the budget cuts and uncertainty, Chief Johnson believes a large showing of public support at the city commission meeting proves that city residents want to keep the police department.

“100 percent of the people who give testimony at the city council meeting was to keep. They have no problems with the sheriff’s department, but they wanted their police department,” said Chief Johnson.

For those potentially wanting to ax the department, Chief Johnson did propose that a ballot question be added to the next municipal election asking voters if city officials should remove the police chief as a charter position. He thinks if the majority say ‘no,’ that would be the proof needed to get rid of his department.

That proposed ballot question could be up for a vote on March 19.

