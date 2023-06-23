Up to a dozen sinkholes have opened near Jonesville

JONESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A sinkhole emergency is developing in one community.

An email from Alachua County Public Works Director Ramone Gavarrete indicates that no fewer than a dozen sinkholes have opened in the Oakmont Stormwater Basin near Jonesville.

Neighbors called TV20 to report one sinkhole.

But engineers say that eight opened up during the weekend and four more since then.

They are up to 40 by 100 feet wide and 30 feet deep.

The sinkholes appear to be interconnected and remediation plans have been approved.

