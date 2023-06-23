‘We just got to do better’: Family, friends attend vigil for Ariel Griffin

BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - Friends and family attended a prayer vigil Thursday in memory of Ariel Griffin.

The mother of two was shot and killed at her job in Williston on Monday.

Friends and family released purple and yellow balloons because those were Griffin’s favorite colors. They also sang songs and prayed for their loved one.

Williston Police said Griffin’s ex-boyfriend Jonathan Segar shot her. He fled after the shooting and was found dead by a self-inflicted gunshot wound by Georgia Sheriff’s Deputies.

Levy County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to two domestic disputes involving Griffin and Segar before her death. They said a warrant was out for his arrest, but they were unable to find him before the shooting.

“I want to make aware of the changes that need to be made so that victims like my daughter don’t have to end, their lives don’t have to end,” said the victim’s mother, Diane Powell.

Friends and family want other victim’s to come forward if they are caught in a domestic dispute to prevent this from happening to someone else.

“I will encourage every woman that’s involved or been a victim to speak up and say it loud,” said Daphina Williams.

Griffin has two children, one with Segar. Her family has created a GoFundMe to raise money for her children now that they are living without their mother. The official page is linked here.

Her funeral is scheduled for this Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Rosemary Hill Cemetery in Bronson.

