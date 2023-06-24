Bethel United Methodist Church in Lake City celebrates bicentennial

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Members of Bethel United Methodist Church in Lake City call it “the little white church with the green roof.” This year, that little white church is celebrating quite a giant anniversary.

1823!

For members, it’s almost hard to believe.

200 years of Bethel Methodist Church, a monumental occasion for one of the oldest churches in the state.

“It shows that there’s been 200 years of people in this church,” said Elaine Denmark, an active member of the church, “this community, that’s keep the church going, kept the doors open.”

As part of the celebrations, people received a lesson from a local historian about the origins of the church.

It started by meeting in people’s homes and the original church resembled a log cabin.

The current building was built in 1856 and only minor renovations have changed it since.

“Over the years,” said Denmark, “Bethel has seen a lot of war. They’ve seen a lot of hard times, but we’ve still stayed open and true to serving our lord, Jesus Christ.”

“I grew up in this church,” said Suzanne Melton, “I was baptized in this church, cemetery’s full of relatives...A lot.”

Many members of the congregation here at bethel say they have generations of family members buried in the cemetery behind me, and they say they’re proud to carry on the legacy their ancestors built for this 200-year-old church.

“My grandmother--when she was alive--used to say ‘the doors of that church will never close as long as I’m alive,’” said Melton, “well, we’ve kept them open. It’s been a struggle sometimes and sometimes it hasn’t, but there’s always been a consistent base here.”

Denmark and Melton say they look forward to beginning to carry on Bethel’s legacy into the next 200 years.

