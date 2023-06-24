Body found in the woods off SW 13th Street in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police investigators and forensics responded after they received a call of a body being found in the woods.
The body of a man was found in a tent in the woods off of Southwest 13th Street just past the Cottage Grove Student Housing Complex.
First responders were there in the early to mid-afternoon of June 23rd.
Officers say the man’s death did not seem suspicious in nature but are continuing to investigate his cause of death.
